Medicare update offered at YWCA Piqua

PIQUA — Mary Leep-Pichert, an Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program (OSHIIP) Community liaison, will present a Medicare Update Program at the YWCA Piqua on Wednesday, Oct. 2, from 2 to 4 p.m. The program is free and open to the public. YWCA membership is not required.

Information about traditional Medicare, Medicare Advantage (HMOs, PPOs and PFFSs) along with Medicare Prescription Drug Coverage (Part D) will be presented. The presentation will be followed by questions and answers and, if time permits, a one-on-one time for questions will take place. The beginning of the Medicare insurance

Enrollment period is Oct. 15 to Dec. 7.

“This is an excellent opportunity for those about to turn 65 or those already enrolled in Medicare to get questions answered,” said Leesa Baker, YWCA executive director. “We are pleased that an OSHIIP liaison from the Ohio Department of Insurance will be with us for this very informative program,” she added.

Those interested in attending are asked to call the YWCA 937-773-6626 to register. For more information, stop at the YWCA Piqua at 418 N. Wayne St. The YWCA is handicap accessible.