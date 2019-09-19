“Stayin’ Alive” and CPR offered at Piqua YWCA

PIQUA—The Piqua Fire Department will be offering an AED (Automated External Defibrillator) class along with training in hands-only CPR on Monday, Oct. 7, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the YWCA Piqua.

“Training includes a hands-on demo on how to use and become comfortable with an AED machine. CPR, an American Heart Association lifesaving technique, does not require mouth-to-mouth contact,” said Leesa Baker, YWCA executive director. “This class does not include certification, but is meant to acquaint participants in using both techniques in case of an emergency.”

YWCA membership is not required to take the class and there is no class fee. Class size is limited so it is recommended that interested individuals sign up early.

For more information or to register, stop at the YWCA Piqua at 418 N. Wayne St. or call 937-773-6626. The YWCA is handicap accessible.