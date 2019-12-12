RUSSIA — Matt and Melanie Gibson, of Russia, announce the birth of their son, Dominic Thomas Gibson, born Nov. 26, 2019, at 3:45 a.m. at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital, St. Marys.

He weighed 8 pounds 11 ounces and was 20 inches long.

He was welcomed home by his sisters Ava, 11, Therese, 9, and Catherine, 4, and his brother Joseph, 7.

His maternal grandparents are Mike and Kathy Magoto, of Russia. His paternal grandparents are Rodney Gibson, of Versailles, and Rick and Nancy Shepherd, of Greenville.

His mother is the former Melanie Magoto, of Russia.