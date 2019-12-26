OSGOOD — Andy and Abby Pleiman, of Osgood, announce the birth of their daughter, Allie Marie Pleiman, Nov. 12, 2019, at 8:41 a.m. at Copeland-Emerson Family Birth Center in Sidney.

She weighed 8 pounds 2 ounces and was 20 inches long.

She was welcomed home by her older sister, Addison, age 2.

Her maternal grandparents are Steve and Marlene Frilling, of Fort Loramie. Her paternal grandparents are Cyril and Lisa Pleiman, of Yorkshire. Her paternal great-grandmother is Evelyn Moeller, of Sidney.

Her mother is the former Abby Frilling.