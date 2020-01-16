DUBLIN — Akira and Carly Okamoto, of Dublin, announce the birth of their son, Andrew Yukata Okamoto, Jan. 5, 2020, at 12:05 a.m. at Dublin Methodist Hospital, Dublin.

He weighed 8 pounds and was 20.75 inches long.

He was welcomed home by his older brother, Dean, aged 22 months.

His maternal grandparents are Chris and Dianne Wooddell, of Sidney. His paternal grandparents are Yukata and Emiko Okamoto, of Sidney. His maternal great-grandmother is Evelyn Moeller, of Sidney.

His mother is the former Carly Wooddell, of Sidney.