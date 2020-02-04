SIDNEY — Thomas and Bethany Kimbler, of Sidney, announce the birth of their daughter, Oaklynn Pearl Kimbler, Jan. 27, 2o20 at 6:08 p.m. at Copeland-Emerson Family Birth Center in Sidney.

She weighed 6 pounds 9 ounces and was 18.75 inches long.

She was welcomed home by her older brother, Jackson, 4, and older sister, Brielle, 3.

Her maternal grandparents are Timothy and Janine Elmore, of Sidney. Her maternal great-grandmother is Sylvia Elmore, of Sidney. Her paternal grandparents are Aaron and Sheila Kimbler, of Sidney. Her paternal great-grandparents are Leona Davis, of Sidney, and Danny and Mary Kimbler, of Port Jefferson.

Her mother is the former Bethany Elmore, of Sidney.