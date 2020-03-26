SIDNEY — Jeremy and Mary Richards, of Sidney, announce the birth of their daughter, Addilyn Irene Richards, on March 4, 2020 at 10:30 p.m. at Wilson Health in Sidney.

She weighed 8 pounds 4 ounces and was 20 inches long.

She was welcomed home by her older brother, Kolten, 2.

Her maternal grandparents are Dave and Rose Coleman, of St. Marys. Her paternal grandparents are Ken and Molly Richards, of Anna. Her great-grandparents are Linda and Jerry Tevis, of Bellefontaine.

Her mother is the former Mary Coleman, of St. Marys.