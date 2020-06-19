CHICKASAW — Mitch and Erin Schwieterman, of Chickasaw, announce the birth of their daughter, Allie Lynn Schwieterman, May 21, 2020, at Wilson Memorial Hospital in Sidney.

She weighed 7 pounds and was 19.13 inches long.

She was welcomed home by her older brother Jace, 3, and older sister Anna, 1.

Her maternal grandparents are Sandy and the late Doug Gehret, of Fort Loramie. Her paternal grandparents are Brad and Brenda Schwieterman, of Chickasaw. Her great-grandparents are Frances Gehret, of Fort Loramie, Wayne Wilt, of Anna, Ron and Karen Schwieterman, of Chickasaw, and Marilyn Uhlenhake, of Coldwater.

Her mother is the former Erin Gehret, of Fort Loramie.