ANNA — Joseph and Bonnie Pudlewski, of Anna, announce the birth of their son, Riku Pudlewski, Aug. 24, 2020, at 12:31 a.m. at Wilson Memorial Hospital in Sidney.

He weighed 7 pounds 10 ounces.

He is Joseph and Bonnie’s first child.

His maternal grandparents are Patrick and Mary Zimmerman, of St. Paris. His paternal grandparents are Jerome and Tanya Pudlewski, of Anna.

His mother is the former Bonnie Zimmerman.