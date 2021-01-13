RUSSIA — Kent and Heather Borchers, of Russia, announce the birth of their daughter, Zelie Rita Borchers, born Dec. 29, 2020, at 1:55 p.m. at Joint-District Memorial Hospital in St. Marys.

She weighed 11 pounds 13 ounces and was 21.75 inches long.

She was welcomed home by her older sisters, Bernadette, 13, Gianna, 11, Miriam, 6, and older brothers Damian, 8, and Micah, 3.

Her maternal grandparents are Larry and Nancy Topp, of New Bremen. Her paternal grandparents are Greg and Carol Borchers, of Russia.

Her mother is the former Heather Topp.