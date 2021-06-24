SIDNEY — Michael and Haley Hageman announce the birth of their daughter, Ivy Renee Hageman, born at 8:20 a.m. on June 8, 2021, at Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy.

She weighed 7 pounds 8.2 ounces and was 20.75 inches long.

She was welcomed home by her older sister, Eve Josephine Hageman, 1.

Her maternal grandparents are Luke and Christina Vondenhuevel, of Sidney. Her paternal grandparents are William and Dawn Hageman, of Sidney. Her great-grandmother is Ann Shaffer, of Sidney. Her great-great-grandparents are Jeanne Cottrel, of Pemberton, Betty Newcomb, of West Liberty, and Gladys Puckett, of Cridersville.

Her mother is the former Haley Vondenhuevel, of Sidney.