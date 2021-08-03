NEW BREMEN — Rob and Jackie Kuenning, of New Bremen, announce the birth of their son, Ryan Joseph Kuenning, born on July 21, 2021, at Wilson Health in Sidney,

He weighed 6 pounds 3 ounces and was 19 inches long.

He was welcomed home by older sisters Becky, 5, Anna, 4, and older brother Tanner, 1.

His maternal grandparents are Ed and Cathy Richard, of Minster. His paternal grandparents are Scott and Linda Kuenning, of New Bremen. His great-grandparents are Jim McDonough, of Rockford, Ruth Richard, of McCartyville, and Alvin Brown, of New Bremen.

His mother is the former Jackie Richard, of Minster.