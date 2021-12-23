DUBLIN — Akira and Carly Okamoto, of Dublin, announce the birth of their son, John Henry Okamoto, born at 9:14 p.m. on Nov. 14, 2021 at Dublin Methodist Hospital, in Dublin.

He weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces and was 21 inches long.

He was welcomed home by his older brothers Dean, 3 and Andrew, 1.

His maternal grandparents are Chris and Diane Wooddell, of Sidney. His paternal grandfather is Yukata Okamoto, of Sidney. His great-grandmother is Evelyn Moeller, of Sidney.

His mother is the former Carly Wooddell.