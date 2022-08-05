MARIA STEIN — Chris and Jackie Goings, of Maria Stein, announce the birth of their daughter, Emery Rose Goings, born at 12:50 p.m. on July 13, 2022, at Wilson Health in Sidney.

She weighed 8 pounds 4 ounces and was 20 inches long.

She was welcomed home by her older sister Quinn, 3, and older brother Hayes, 1.

Her maternal grandparents are Bill and Lisa Dues, of Celina. Her paternal grandparents are Rachel and Jerry Bowser, of Sidney, and Mike and Becky Goings, of Fletcher. Her great-grandparents are Bill and Sherry Murphy, of Sidney, and Doug and Wavelyn Hewitt, of Sidney.

Her mother is the former Jackie Dues.