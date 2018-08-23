Didier, Vondenhuevel to wed

MINSTER — Kacie Vondenhuevel, of Sidney, and Dylan Didier, of Versailles, have announced their engagement and plans to marry in Minster.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Kim and Gary Vondenhuevel, of Sidney. She graduated from Houston High School in 2010. She received a bachelor’s degree in exercise science from Bowling Green State University in 2014, and an associate of science in nursing degree from Rhodes State Community College in 2016. She is employed as a registered nurse at Miami Valley Cardiology.

Her fiancé is the son of Sharon Solano and Randy Didier, both of Versailles. He is a 2009 graduate of Versailles High School and received an associate degree in applied science. He is currently employed by the Ohio Department of Transportation.