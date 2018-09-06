Platfoot, Buehler to wed

BOTKINS — Karrie Michelle Platfoot, of Botkins, and Jason Gregory Buehler, of McCartyville, have announced their engagement and plans to marry, Oct. 6, 2018, in the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in McCartyville.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Joyce and Richard Platfoot, of Botkins. She graduated from Botkins High School in 2009 and from the Ringling College of Art in Sarasota, Florida, in 2014, with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in interior design. She is employed by Airstream Inc. as an interior designer.

Her fiance is the son of Judy and Greg Buehler, of Anna. He is a 2007 graduate of Anna High School. He is employed by Anna Local Schools as a custodian and serves as a volunteer firefighter with the Van Buren Township Fire Department.