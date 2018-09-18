Phlipot, Drees to wed

MINSTER — Jennifer Phlipot, of Minster, and Ryan Drees, of Russia, have announced their engagement and plans to marry, Nov. 3, 2018, in the St. Augustine Catholic Church in Minster.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Sharon Phlipot and Steve Phlipot, both of Minster. She graduated from Minster High School in 2013 and from James A. Rhodes State College in 2016 with an associate’s degree in allied health sciences. She is enrolled in Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, studying for a Master of Science in occupational therapy. She is employed by Graham Local Schools in St. Paris as an occupational therapy assistant.

Her fiance is the son of Cheryl and Mark Drees, of Russia. He is a 2012 graduate of Russia High School and a 2016 graduate of the University of Dayton, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering. He is employed by Midmark Corp. in Versailles as a mechanical engineer.