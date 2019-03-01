Gannon, Jones plan Kansas rites

TOPEKA, Kan. — Brandi Gannon and Brian Jones, both of Topeka, Kansas, have announced their engagement and plans to marry, May 4, 2019, in Topeka.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Cindy and Randy Gannon, of Topeka, Kansas. She graduated from Rossville High School in 2008 and from Washburn University with a degree in mass media in 2011. She is employed by a law firm in Topeka.

Her fiance is the son of Mary and Randy Jones, of Sidney. He attended Sidney High School and is employed as a warehouse worker in Topeka.