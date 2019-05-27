DeMoss, Comer to wed

CINCINNATI — Kylie Comer and Cameron DeMoss, both of Cincinnati, have announced their engagement and plans to marry on Aug. 3, 2019.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Mark and Tracy Comer, of Sidney. She graduated from Anna High School in 2015. She earned her RN degree in 2018 from Edison State Community College and is currently employed by the University of Cincinnati Hospital.

Her fiance is the son of Jeff and Tami DeMoss, of Sidney. He graduated from Anna High School in 2015. He is currently earning a degree in cyber security at The University of Cincinnati and is expected to graduate in 2020. He is employed by Ohio National Financial Services, in Cincinnati.

The wedding ceremony will be held at Sidney First United Methodist Church.