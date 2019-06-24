Schmitmeyer, Goettemoeller to wed

VERSAILLES — Rachael Schmitmeyer, of Greenville, and Chris Goettemoeller, of Versailles, have announced their engagement and plans to marry in August 2019, at the St. Denis Catholic Church in Versailles.

Rachael is a 2014 graduate of Greenville High School, and earned a bachelor’s degree in agriculture from Wright State University Lake Campus in 2017. She is currently employed as a Loan Services Specialist at Merchants Bank of Indiana in Lynn, Indiana.

Chris is a 2013 graduate of Versailles High School, and earned an associate degree in agriculture from Wright State University Lake Campus in 2016. He is currently employed by Goettemoeller Stock Farms in Versailles.

Rachael is the daughter of Todd and Susan Schmitmeyer, of Greenville.

Chris is the son of Gary and Pamela Goettemoeller, of Versailles.