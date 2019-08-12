Houston Community Association welcomes new trustees

HOUSTON—Houston Community Association Trustees has expressed their appreciation for all the volunteer workers that signed up to work in the food booth at the 2019 Shelby County Fair.

The association has two new trustees, Brian and Chris Helman. The association is still looking for three more volunteers to become a trustee. Anyone interested in becoming a trustee can come to the September meeting.

Their next fundraiser is a food booth at the Ft. Loramie Lake Festival. The dates for the booth will be Sept. 13, 14, and 15. Members will also be setting up the booth on Thursday, Sept. 12. Anyone interested in working a shift or helping with the set-up and tear down on Sept. 15, call Trisha Curl at 937-638-6238.

The association will hold its first pizza Friday night on Oct. 4 from 5 to 9 p.m. They will continue through March 2020. Pizza nights are open to the public. All the profit from the pizza sales is put into the Houston Community Association’s college scholarship account. Each year qualified Houston seniors that are attending college are offered a chance of receiving a scholarship.

Anyone wishing to rent the building can contact Curl at the number above.

The next meeting is on Sept. 4 at 7 p.m.