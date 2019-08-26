Whipple, Steenrod to wed

GAHANNA — Carly Whipple, of Gahanna, and Blake Steenrod, of Sidney, have announced their engagement and plans to get married on Sept. 13, 2019, in Columbus.
The bride-to-be is a 2014 graduate of Gahanna Lincoln High School, and earned a Bachelor’s degree in exercise and health promotion from Otterbein University in 2018.
The bridegroom-to-be is a 2014 graduate of Sidney High School, and earned a Bachelor’s degree in business from Otterbein University in 2018.
She is the daughter of Lori and Roy Whipple, of Gahanna.
He is the son of Sarah and Rick Steenrod, of Sidney.
Steenrod/Whipple