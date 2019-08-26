Whipple, Steenrod to wed

GAHANNA — Carly Whipple, of Gahanna, and Blake Steenrod, of Sidney, have announced their engagement and plans to get married on Sept. 13, 2019, in Columbus.

The bride-to-be is a 2014 graduate of Gahanna Lincoln High School, and earned a Bachelor’s degree in exercise and health promotion from Otterbein University in 2018.

The bridegroom-to-be is a 2014 graduate of Sidney High School, and earned a Bachelor’s degree in business from Otterbein University in 2018.

She is the daughter of Lori and Roy Whipple, of Gahanna.

He is the son of Sarah and Rick Steenrod, of Sidney.