Sherman, Walterbusch to wed

RUSSIA — Claire Sherman, of Russia, and Bradley Walterbusch, of Minster, have announced their engagement and plans to marry in February 2020, in Russia.

The bride-to-be is a 2015 graduate of Russia High School, and earned a Bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Toledo in 2018.

The bridegroom-to-be is a 2014 graduate of Minster High School, and earned a Bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Toledo in 2018.

She is the daughter of Darryl and Heidi Sherman, of Russia.

He is the son of Jim and Sandy Walterbusch, of Minster.