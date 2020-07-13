New, Arling to wed

SIDNEY — Kayla New, of Sidney, and Nathan Arling, of Sidney, announce their engagement and plans to marry on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at 3:30 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church in Sidney.

The bride-to-be is a 2016 graduate of Houston High School, and earned a Bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood Education from Wright State University’s Lake Campus in the spring of 2020.

The bridegroom-to-be is a 2015 graduate of Anna High School, and earned a Bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science from the University of Toledo in the spring of 2019.

She is the daughter of Brent and Carie New, of Sidney. He is the son of Nick and Yvonne Arling, of Sidney.