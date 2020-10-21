Borchers, Fullenkamp to wed

RUSSIA — Taylor Borchers, of Russia, and Brock Fullenkamp, of Botkins, have announced their engagement and plans to get married on Nov. 7, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at St. Remy Catholic Church in Russia.

The bride-to-be is a 2014 graduate from Russia Local Schools, and earned a Bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood Education from the University of Dayton. She is employed by Holy Angels Catholic School as a kindergarten teacher.

The bridegroom-to-be is a 2014 graduate of Botkins Local Schools, and earned a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Wright State University. He is employed by the Honda Anna Engine Plant as a mechanical engineer.

She is the daughter of Doug and Beth Borchers, of Russia.

He is the son of Steve Fullenkamp, of Botkins, and Tracy Schneider, of Wapakoneta.