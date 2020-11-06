Meyer, Tangeman to wed

ANNA — Nikki Meyer, of Anna, and Kevin Tangeman, of Chickasaw, have announced their engagement and plans to get married on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in McCartyville. The reception will be held at St. Michael’s Hall in Fort Loramie.

The bride-to-be is a graduate of Anna High School and earned her bachelor’s degree in Accounting from the University of Dayton. She is a financial analyst at Conagra Brands in Troy.

The bridegroom-to-be is a graduate of Marion Local High School and is employed as a UPS driver in Celina.

She is the daughter of Phil and Lisa Meyer, of Anna.

He is the son of Scott and Linda Tangeman, of Chickasaw.

The ceremony will be officiated by the Rev. Steve Mondeik and the Rev. Gerald Bensman. Witnesses to the wedding will include matron of honor Amanda Rogers, best man Matt Tangeman, bridesmaids Heidi Tangeman, Hannah Tangeman, Jerrica Holthaus, Paige Homan, Erica Franck, Michaela Tangeman, and Hailey Mescher, groomsmen Travis Meyer, Bryce Meyer, Zach Rogers, Colin Homan, Jacob Zizelman, Derek Platfoot, Joe Wuebker, Justin Bohman, and Nate Arling, and flower girls Ava Chalk and Elsie Rogers.

The couple will honeymoon in Aruba and reside in Chickasaw.