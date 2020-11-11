Rogers, Kramer to wed

BOTKINS — Kierstyn Rogers, of Botkins, and Kenneth Kramer, of Wapakoneta, have announced their engagement and plans to get married on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at 1 p.m. at St. John Catholic Church in Fryburg.

The bride-to-be is a 2016 graduate of Botkins Local Schools and attended Rhodes State College. She is currently employed at Joint Township Memorial in St. Marys.

The bridegroom-to-be is a 2015 graduate of Botkins Local Schools. He is currently employed on his family farm, Lazy K Farms.

She is the daughter of Trevor and Dustee Rogers, of Botkins.

He is the son of Toby Kramer, of Wapakoneta, and Melissa Bair, of Summitville, Indiana.