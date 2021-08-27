Winner, Marchal to wed

LEWISTOWN — Vanessa Winner, of Lewistown, and Aaron Marchal, of Cranberry Prairie, announce their engagement and plans to get married on Sept. 11, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Botkins.

The bride-to-be is a 2017 graduate of Jackson Center High School. She graduated from Edison State College in 2019 with an associate of applied science physical therapist assistant. She is currently employed at Ayden Healthcare of Belle Springs in Bellefontaine.

The bridegroom-to-be is a 2015 graduate of St. Henry High School. He graduated from Rhodes State College in 2017 with a degree in construction management. He is employed at Shinn Brothers Inc. in Celina.

She is the daughter of Jay and Colleen Winner, of Lewistown

He is the son of Tom and Lucy Marchal, of Cranberry Prairie.