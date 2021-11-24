Vondenhuevel, Hageman to wed

SIDNEY — Grace Hageman and Garrett Vondenhuevel, both of Sidney, announce their engagement and plans to get married on Dec. 4, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. at DeGraff Methodist Church in DeGraff.

The bride-to-be is a 2018 graduate of Fairlawn High School. She earned her associate science degree from Edison State Community College in August 2021 and will have earned her medical coding certificate from Edison State in December 2021. She is a patient services representative and surgery scheduler at Wilson Health.

The bridegroom-to-be is a 2018 graduate of Fairlawn High School. He is employed with the Shelby County Highway Department in Sidney.

She is the daughter of Jason and Gretchen Hageman, of Sidney. She is the granddaughter of John and Donna Sue Greiwe, of Sidney, and Rick and the late Vera Hageman, of Sidney.

He is the son of Luke and Christina Vondenhuevel, of Sidney. He is the grandson of Polly Cottrel, of Conover, Rebecca and the late Joseph Puckett, of Conover, and Richard Vondenhuevel, of Sidney.