Siefring, Scholl to wed

SIDNEY — Frances Scholl, of Sidney, and Mark Siefring, of Covington, announce their engagement and plans to get married on Nov. 5, 2022, at St. Joseph in Wapakoneta. The reception will be held at Knights of Columbus in Celina.

The bride-to-be is a 2014 graduate of Tiffin Columbian High School and a 2018 graduate of University of Toledo, where she earned her Bachelor’s Degree in business administration with a double major in marketing and management. She is currently employed with the Sidney Daily News.

The bridegroom-to-be is a 2016 graduate of Russia High School and a 2020 graduate of the University of Toledo, where he earned a degree in electrical engineering. He is currently employed as a system engineer at Crown Equipment Corporation.

She is the daughter of Jane Scholl, of Tiffin.

He is the son of Vernon and Carmen Siefring, of Covington.

A previous version of this announcement ran with Vernon’s name mispelled. This is the corrected version.