Frick, McDaniel wed

NEW BREMEN — Kristi Frick and Scott McDaniel, both of New Bremen, were united in marriage, May 5, 2018, in the St. Peter’s Church in New Bemen.

The bride is the daughter of Brenda Jones and Brenda and George Hamrick, all of Sidney. Her grandparents are Audrey Fergus, of Sidney, and the late Forest Fergus, and Marie and William Wick, of Crossville, Tennessee.

The bridegroom is the son of Susan McDaniel, of New Bremen, and Paul McDaniel, of Buckland. His grandparents are John Schmiessing, of Minster, and the late Alice Schmiessing, and Paul McDaniel, of Fort Recovery, and the late Rebecca McDaniel.

The Rev. Ed Rinehart performed the ceremony.

Given in marriage by her father, the bride wore an ivory-colored gown with a lace overlay and beading at the waist and a simple, white veil. She carried a bouquet of Easter lilies.

Jill Eilerman served as maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Kaitlin Jones, sister of the bride, Shannon McDaniel, sister-in-law of the bridegroom, and Hailey Terwilliger. Katherine McDaniel and Melody Kerentsew, nieces of the couple, were the flower girls.

Scott Wenning was the best man. Groomsmen were Robert McDaniel and Geoffrey McDaniel, brothers of the bridegroom, and Ted Trzaska, cousin of the bridegroom. The ring bearers were Caden Frick and Quentin Frick, sons of the couple.

A reception at the American Legion hall in New Bremen followed the ceremony.

The couple honeymooned in Hocking Hills and reside in New Bremen.