June rites unite couple

RUSSIA — Jessica Marie Zumberger, of Russia, and Alexander John Federinko, of Centerville, were united in marriage, June 16, 2018, at 1:30 p.m., in the St. Remy Catholic Church in Russia.

The bride is the daughter of Renee and Donald Zumberger, of Russia. Her grandparents are Cindy and Edward Grogean, of Russia, and Urban Zumberger, of Versailles, and the late Marlene Zumberger.

The bridegroom is the son of Susan Federinko and Steven Federinko, both of Centerville. His grandparents are Arlene Porter and the late Larry Porter, and Dorothea Federinko and the late John Federinko.

The Rev. Martin Fox performed the ceremony. Vocalists were Bailey DeMange and Mason DeMange.

Given in marriage by her father, the bride wore an off-white, mermaid dress with lace shoulder straps. She wore her sister Jennifer’s veil and a comb with pearl accents. She carried a bouquet of purple and cranberry-colored flowers and white gerber daisies, with silver-colored and lace ribbons. It was made by her grandmother and featured a rosary, also made by her grandmother, and charms with photos of her late grandmother Marlene Zumberger and her late uncle, Dave Zumberger.

Jennifer Johns served as her sister’s matron of honor. Bridesmaids were Tamara Johnson, sister of the bride, Kelli Zumberger, sister-in-law of the bride, Caroline Federinko and Kathryn Roland, both sisters of the bridegroom, and Natalie Hoak. Evan Porter, cousin of the bridegroom, was the junior bridesmaid. Rylee Johnson, goddaughter of the bride, was the flower girl.

The attendants wore short, cranberry-colored dresses and silver-colored shoes. They carried bouquets of flowers in various shades of purple and cranberry, with silver-colored and lace ribbons.

Paul Federinko served as his brother’s best man. Groomsmen were John Federinko, brother of the bridegroom, Andrew Zumberger, brother of the bride, John Rogers, Max Voth and Brian Lepper. Ushers were Phil Ratlief, Jonathan Reynolds and Jonathan Frame. Corbin Johns, godson of the bride, was the ring bearer.

Bella Roland and Fia Roland, both nieces of the bridegroom, and Dalton Johns, nephew of the bride, distributed programs. Trey Roland, nephew of the bridegroom, and Kyzer Johns, nephew of the bride, distributed bubbles.

The mothers of the bride and bridegroom wore long, navy dresses and wrist corsages of white and cranberry-colored flowers.

A reception in St. Remy Hall in Russia followed the ceremony. The couple honeymooned in Mackinac Island and reside in Centerville.

The bride graduated from Russia Local High School in 2011 and from Wright State University in 2015 with a bachelor’s degree in integrated language arts education and in 2017 with a Master of Education in integrated language arts. She is employed by National Trail High School as an English teacher.

The bridegroom is a 2010 graduate of Lakenheath High School in England. He earned a bachelor’s degree in writing, rhetoric and technical communication from James Madison University in 2014 and a Master of Education in integrated language arts from Wright State University in 2017. He is employed by Upper Valley Career Center in Piqua as an English teacher.

The couple met in college.