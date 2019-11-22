Whipple, Steenrod exchange vows

GAHANNA — Carly Whipple, of Gahanna, and Blake Steenrod, of New Albany, were united in marriage, Sept. 13, 2019, in Columbus.

The bride is the daughter of Roy and Lori Whipple, of Gahanna. Her grandmother is Carol Wilson.

The bridegroom is the son of Rick and Sarah Steenrod, of Sidney. His grandparents are Polly and Tom Watkins and the late Alice and Dick Steenrod.

The Rev. Carmen Smith officiated the ceremony.

A reception at Strongwater Food and Spirits in Columbus followed the ceremony. The couple resides in New Albany.

The bride is a 2014 graduate of Gahanna Lincoln High School. In 2018, she graduated from Otterbein University with a bachelor’s degree in exercise and health promotion. She is employed in the cardiac department at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus.

The bridegroom is a 2014 graduate of Sidney High School. In 2018, he graduated from Otterbein University with a bachelor’s degree in business. He is employed as a certified public accountant at Novogradac and Company Public Accounting in Columbus.

The couple met in college.