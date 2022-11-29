Scholl, Siefring exchange vows

WAPAKONETA — Frances P. Scholl and Mark J. Siefring were married at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wapakoneta on Nov. 5, 2022.

The ceremony was performed by officiant Mark Hoying with music and vocals by Adam Fahncke, pianist, and Rachel Post, vocalist. Their union was celebrated with friends and family following the wedding at the Knights of Columbus in Celina.

The bride’s mother is Jane Scholl, of Tiffin, who also gave Frances away in marriage to her, now, husband Mark Siefring. Her grandparents are the late Bernard and Anna Scholl, of Tiffin.

The bridegroom’s parents are Vernon and Carmen Siefring, of Covington. His grandparents are Dennis and Diane Siefring, of Fort Recovery, and Paul, deceased, and Judy Bruns, of Coldwater.

Bridesmaids were Corinne Tipping, Emily Ritzler, Lily Hagigat Vrzal, Makenzie Verhoff, Jaclyn Fickert, Laura Heckenmueller and Jennifer Scholl. Along with the bridesmaids, Frances was joined by her matron of honor, Kennedy Paron, who was her best friend in college, and her maid of honor Cecelia Gothier, a former sorority sister.

Joining the groom on his big day were groomsmen Joseph Stickel, Nathan Platfoot, Jeffrey Comes, Kevin Bruns, Dustin Fickert, Jason Siefring and Jason Dick. Mark’s co-best men were his best friend Jordan Swartz and his brother Matthew Siefring.

The bride wore an gown with almond, champagne and mocha undertones with lace, detailed beading, an illusion neckline and a long train that bustled. Her bouquet consisted of pink roses, carnations, white flowers, baby’s breath, blue flowers and greenery with a blue ribbon.

Frances is a graduate of Tiffin Columbian High School in 2014 and of the University of Toledo in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a double major in marketing and management. She is currently employed as a sales representative at the Sidney Daily News.

Mark is a graduate of Russia High School in 2016 and of the University of Toledo in 2020 with a bachelor’s of science in electrical engineering. He is currently employed by Crown in New Bremen as a systems engineer.

The couple met during the COVID-19 pandemic via the dating app Hinge and celebrated their new marriage on a honeymoon cruise with Carnival and will reside in Sidney.