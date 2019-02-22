18 different counties, six states represented at Presents shows

SIDNEY — Gateway Arts Council is Shelby County’s premier non-profit arts organization. Celebrating 31 Years, Gateway provides Shelby and surrounding counties with quality arts, entertainment and, cultural enrichment. Its diversified year-round programming includes events that appeal to all ages and interests.

In 2018, Gateway Arts Council entered its 31st year of promoting the accessibility, creation, presentation, and preservation of artistic and cultural resources for the benefit, enjoyment, and enrichment of the Shelby County Community. The past year had many highly-successful events, including four Presents Series shows for families, two nationally touring children’s productions, the Princess Ball, Spring Fling Fine Art Exhibit and the Lego Design Challenge and Exhibit titled, “It’s All About That Brick.”

Ellen Keyes, executive director, has submitted the following report:

In 2018, Gateway Arts Council presented “Maureen McGovern,” “Rockapella,” “BJ Thomas” and “Simply Sinatra Christmas” as part of its Presents Series. All four of the performances were held at the Sidney High School Auditorium. There were over 18 different counties and six different states represented at the Presents shows and three of the four shows were sold out performances.

In addition, Gateway Arts Council hosted five different art exhibits, the Spring Fling Juried Art Competition, the Lego Design Challenge and Exhibit, and Mini Mozart’s (children’s piano, violin and vocal classes) at its offices. The Arts Council was also able to help out other local arts organizations through funding. Gateway Arts Council held the eighth annual,” Bad Art By Good People” event where 24 local personalities created artwork and competed for the title of “Best Bad Artist.” This year Gateway partnered with New Choices for the event.

Gateway Arts Council starts its 32st year in 2019 and many wonderful events are planned. Gateway Arts Council presented to a sold out crowd, “Collin Raye” on Feb. 10 and the upcoming “The Osmond Brothers” show on April 13. Each month Gateway Arts Council will host a new exhibit in the gallery. In addition, Gateway will host the Spring Fling Juried Art Competition, Music Matters, Princess Ball, national touring children’s shows, and the Lego Design Challenge. Gateway Arts Council is grateful for the Sidney High School Auditorium and the Cameo Theater. These beautiful facilities help Gateway make the arts happen in Shelby County.

Through its many donors, sponsors, and grantors, Gateway Arts Council is proud to have become Shelby County’s premier arts organization. Gateway is honored to be able to provide arts to Shelby County because to paraphrased words of one philosopher: “Art gives a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, and life to everything”.

Art is Life … Pass it On!!