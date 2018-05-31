Miss Chick Pageant contestants announced

VERSAILLES — Versailles Poultry Days, Inc. is pleased to present the 13 women vying for the title of Miss Chick 2018.

The contestants include

• Morgan Frederick, daughter of Neil and Valerie Frederick; sponsored by: J&K Pallet.

• Morgan Heitkamp, daughter of Brian and Mechelle Heitkamp; sponsored by: Bowlerstore.com.

• Ellen Peters, daughter of Scott and Cathy Peters; sponsored by: Gus’s Coffee, Creamery, & Cafe.

• Ashlee Jones, daughter of James and Jennifer Jones; sponsored by: Cafe 721.

• Courtney Batten, daughter of Suzanne and Chris Batten; sponsored by: Versailles FFA.

• Isis Mescher, daughter of Tom and Kelly Mescher; sponsored by: Sideliner’s Sports Bar & Grill.

• Faith Wilker, daughter of Steven and Catherine Wilker; sponsored by: Versailles Busy Beavers 4-H Club.

• Reganne O’Connor, daughter of Norma Highley and Patrick O’Connor; sponsored by: Genesis 4-H Club.

• McKayla Hess, daughter of Micheal and Ralanda Hess; sponsored by: Versailles Busy Beavers 4-H Club.

• Larissa Jones, daughter of Sarah Didier; sponsored by: Didier Home & Hardware.

• Jamie Teresa Hart, daughter of Dan and Kari Hart; sponsored by: Versailles FFA.

• Kylie Lyons, daughter of Tim and Darlene Lyons; sponsored by: Prosperity Promotions.

• Amber Barga, daughter of Marvin and Theresa Barga; sponsored by: The Herb Pantry.

The contest, sponsored by Versailles Savings and Loan, will take place June 8 and 9, beginning with personal interviews at noon on Friday, the 8th, and the onstage interview beginning at 2 p.m. on Saturday, the 9th, in the old Versailles High School gymnasium.

After 67 years of celebrating vibrant, dynamic young women as part of the Poultry Days Festival, the Miss Chick pageant has earned its place as a rich community tradition.

Members of the Miss Chick court promote the festival throughout their reign, acting as ambassadors to the Ultimate Frisbee community that participates in the tournament held in conjunction with the festival and at several other local festivals.

The court members have also participated in philanthropic events that raise funds for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and the Wounded Warrior Project, as well as their own philanthropy event, Confident Chicks Night.

In addition to the honor of representing Poultry Days during their reign, the 2018 court will also enjoy the largest cash prize offered in the contest’s history.

The chosen Miss Chick will receive flowers, a plaque, crown and $1,000 for herself. The first runner-up will receive flowers, a plaque, and $400, and the second runner-up will receive flowers, a plaque, and $200.

Contestants will be judged on the following basis:

• Appearance – 25 percent

• Clothing – 25 percent

• Poise, ability to speak, platform presence – 25 percent

• Personal Interview – 25 percent