8 to compete in Botkins pageant

BOTKINS — Eight candidates will be vying for the queen’s crown during the Botkins Carousel pageant, which will be held Friday, June 8, at 7 p.m. in the junior high school gymnasium.

Candidates for this year’s pageant include:

• Faith Cisco, daughter of Mark and Sherry Cisco. Her escort will be Bryce Metz, son of Jeff and Andrea Metz. Her talent will be painting and her club sponsor is Foreign Language. She plans to attend college to study physical therapy after high school.

• Janell Greve, daughter of Connie and the late Joe Greve. Her escort is Cody Meyer, son of John and Angie Meyer. She will be performing a skit for her talent. Her club sponsor is Varsity B. After graduation, she plans to attend college and work in a salon.

• Taira Greve, daughter of Earl and Teri Greve. Her escort is Spencer Heuker, son of Steve and Ginger Heuker. Her talent for the pageant is baton twirling. Her club sponsor is the Student Council. She plans to attend ATI for landscape horticulture.

• Adriana Jutte, daughter of Rick and Stacey Jutte. Her escort will be Gage Zimpfer, son of Lisa and Luke Zimpfer. Her talent is painting and her club sponsor is FCCLA. She plans to attend college to become a nurse and eventually a nurse practitioner.

• Olivia Lenhart, daughter of Jerry and Jennie Lenhart. Her escort is Tyler Swank, son of Corrie and Greg Swank. Her talent will be a saxaphone solo. Her club sponsor is the Band.

• Lindsey Okuley, daughter of David and Karen Okuley. Her escort will be Evan Aufderhaar, son of Brad and Joy Aufderhaar. Her talent is speaking and her club sponsor is the FFA. She plans to attend college for agricultural communications.

• Nevaeh Parks, daughter of Chris Parks and Katira Richardson. Her escort will be Kole Butcher, son of Nicole and Tim Butcher. Her talent will be dancing. Her club sponsor is the FTA. She plans to attend college to study nursing or education.

• Abigale Wright, daughter of Nona and Garry Wright. Her escort will be Anthony Opperman, son of Mark and Edie Opperman. Her talent is painting and her club sponsor is the Choir. She plans to attend college to major in psychology to become a psychiatrist.