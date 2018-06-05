FL foundation awards scholarships

FORT LORAMIE — The 2018 Fort Loramie Education Foundation Scholarships were awarded to the following recipients.

Ben-Med Memorial Scholarship, $500, and Post 355 Legionnaire, Auxiliary and Sons’ Scholarship, $1,000: Caitlin Bollheimer, daughter of Rick and Annette Bollheimer. She will attend the University of Cincinnati.

Brad Meyer Baseball Memorial Scholarship, $1,024, and Red & Black Scholarship, $500: Dylan Albers, son of Scott and Kelly Albers. He will attend Wright State University–Lake Campus.

Elmer Schafer Memorial Scholarship, $1,000: Sophia Albers, daughter of Brian Albers and Gayle Westerheide. She will attend Bowling Green State University.

Faulkner, Garmhausen, Keister, & Shenk Leadership Scholarship, $1,000: Danielle Poeppelman, daughter of Kurt and Sharon Poeppelman. She will attend the University of Toledo.

Fort Loramie Community Service Club Scholarship, $1,000: Morgan Holscher, daughter of Mark and Deb Holscher. She will attend Bowling Green State University.

Fort Loramie Community Service Club Scholarship, $1,000: Abby Holthaus, daughter of Don and Bev Holthaus. She will attend the University of Findlay.

Homer and Mary Lou Bornhorst Family Scholarship, $1,500: Craig Eilerman, son of Rusty and Kristie Eilerman. He will attend Bowling Green State University.

John and Victoria Albers Memorial Scholarship, $1,000: Collin Luthman, son of Ed and Brenda Luthman. He will attend Bowling Green State University.

Joseph and Mary Borchers Memorial Scholarship, $500: Jada Gaier, daughter of Todd Gaier and Nikki Loudenback. She will attend Wright State University–Lake Campus.

Minster Bank Scholarship, $1,000: Alaina Pleiman, daughter of Mark and Jill Pleiman. She will attend Wright State University-Lake Campus.

Red & Black Memorial Scholarship, $500: Cody Barhorst, son of Charles and Sharon Barhorst. He will attend Wright State University-Lake Campus.

Richard and Shirley Simon Memorial Scholarship, $1,000: Austin Meyer, son of Dan and Chris Meyer. He will attend University of Northwestern.

David B. and Julie E. Shuffleton Scholarship, $1,000: Nathan Hausfeld, son of Ron and Amy Hausfeld. He will attend Wright State University.

American Legion Post 355 Scholarship No. 1, $1,000: Mike Hoying, son of Ryan and Audrey Hoying. He will attend Wright State University-Lake Campus.

Urban E. Ratermann Memorial Scholarship, $1,000: Jarrett Meyer, son of Mark and Lynn Meyer. He will attend University of Dayton.

Paul and Veronica Perin Scholarship, $1,000: Hattie Meyer, daughter of Ted and Joey Meyer. She will attend the Bowling Green State University.

Mike and Mary Jo Barhorst Scholarship, $1,000: Miranda Berning, daughter of Ron Berning and Mary Slinger. She will attend Wright State University-Lake Campus.

Ralph W. Eilerman Family Scholarship, $1,000: Clay Eilerman, son of Brian and Nancy Eilerman. He will attend the University of Northwestern.

The current officers and directors of the Fort Loramie Education Foundation are Luke Snider, president; Angie Gaier, vice president; Shelly Pleiman, treasurer; Jane DeLoye, secretary; Dan Holland, superintendent; Lynn DeLoye, Craig Dues, Vernon Siegel Jr., director and school board representative; and Jessica Gaier.

FLEF has developed a mentor program. The intent of this program is to benefit the students by providing an avenue to establish contact with Fort Loramie alumni for the purpose of the exploration of professions and career planning. Interested alumni should visit http://www.loramie.k12.oh.us/Alumni.aspx.