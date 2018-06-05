Sidney High School seniors achieve top honors

SIDNEY — Sidney High School seniors were recently recognized for their academic honors.

Highest honors went to 12 members of the SHS class of 2018 who earned the Summa Cum Laude distinction including Allyson (Ally) Ball, Jennifer (Jenny) Barnes, Andrew Blackford, Laura Brady, Jenna Fields, Gage Fridley, Sean Martin, Caroline (Carrie) Nuss, Travis Oltman, Troy Oltman, Dylan Smith and Chase VanTilburgh.

To earn this distinction, students had to achieve a cumulative GPA of 4.25 or greater and meet the criteria of an Honors Diploma, fulfilling all but one of the following: 4 English credits, 4 math credits, 4 science credits (including units of advanced science), 4 social studies credits, 3 credits in one foreign language or 2 credits each in two foreign languages, 1 fine arts credit, GPA of at least 3.5, and an ACT score of 27 or above, or an SAT score of 1220 or greater.

The Magna Cum Laude distinction, achieved by earning a cumulative GPA of 4.0-4.24 and also meeting the criteria of an Honors Diploma, was earned by the following members of the SHS class of 2018: Jenna Beatty, Anthony (AJ) Brussell, Zoë Crist, Emma Dahlinghaus, Lucas Finke, Madison Frank, Jayon Golden, Michael Gushing, Emily Jones, Jada Lee, Erin Luellen, Devan McLane, Gavin Miller, Naomi Riegel, Austin Simon, Joshua Spaugy, Kelton Stockton, Avery Voress and Joshua Walker III.

The Cum Laude distinction, achieved by earning a cumulative GPA of 3.75-3.99 and also meeting the criteria of an Honors Diploma, was earned by the following members of the SHS class of 2018: Evan Burden, Regan Carey, Morgan Carey, Alicia Garrett, Todd Hostetler, Ayaka Machimura and Tyler Sibert.

The following students will earn their associates degree from Edison Community College in addition to their high school diploma: Jenna Fields, Tyler Sibert, Josh Spaugy, Chase VanTilburgh and Joshua Walker III.

Also earning honors diplomas were: Jenna Beremand, Joseph Douglas, Madeline Harp, Louis Hauff, Ryan Heins, Kathryn Imke, Jhiear Malveaux, Josh Marruffo, Collin McClain, Nathan Miu, Xavion Strunk and Allen Tangeman.

Earning a career-technical diploma with honors were Joseph Douglas and Tyler Sibert. To earn this distinction, seniors had to fulfill seven of the following eight criteria: 3.5 GPA or higher, 4 English credits, 4 math credits (including algebra I and II, and geometry), 4 science credits (including physics and chemistry), 4 social studies credits, 4 units of career-technical minimum (program must lead to an industry recognized credential apprenticeship or be part of an articulated career pathway which can lead to post-secondary credit), an ACT score of 27 or an SAT score of 12, and achieve the proficiency benchmark established for the appropriate Ohio Career Technical.

Seniors graduating with Academic High Honors, earning a GPA of 3.5 or better as estimated after seven semesters, include Haley Barker, Jenna Beremand, Isaiah Bowser, Noah Brown, Claire Busse, Micah Carter, QingQing Chen, Taylor Clemons, Logan Deal, Pauline Frank, Holden Garber, Jazmin Hammer, Trenton Henderson, Autumn Neville, Chad Nolen, Taybor Phomdouangsy, Thomas Platt, Alyssa Presser, Christian Smith, Noah Ulrey, Daichi Urata, Reese Walter, Madison White and Sarah Wren.

Earning the President’s Award for Educational Excellence were Lauren Baker, Allyson Ball, Hayley Barker, Jennifer Barnes, Jenna Beatty, Jenna Beremand, Andrew Blackford, Isaiah Bowser, Laura Brady, Noah Brown, Anthony Brussell, Evan Burden, Claire Busse, Morgan Carey, Regan Carey, Micah Carter, QingQing Chen, Taylor Clemons, Zoë Crist, Emma Dahlinghaus, Logan Deal, Jenna Fields, Lucas Finke, Madison Frank, Pauline Frank, Gage Fridley, Holden Garber, Alicia Garrett, Jayon Golden, Michael Gusching, Jazmin Hammer, Madeline Harp, Louis Hauff, Ryan Heins, Trenten Henderson, Todd Hostetler, Kathryn Imke, Emily Jones, Jada Lee, Erin Luellen, Ayaka Machimura, Jhiear Malveaux, Joshua Marruffo, Sean Martin, Collin McClain, Devon McLane, Gavin Miller, Nathan Miu, Autumn Neville, Chad Nolen, Caroline Nuss, Travis Oltman, Troy Oltman, Taybor Phomdouangsy, Thomas Platt, Alyssa Presser, Gabrielle Rice, Naomi Riegel, Tyler Sibert, Austin Simon, Christian Smith, Dylan Smith, Joshua Spaugy, Kelton Stockton, Xavion Strunk, Noah Ulrey, Chase VanTilburgh, Avery Voress, Joshua Walker, III, Reese Walter, Madison White and Sarah Wren.

These students earned a cumulative 3.5 GPA or higher, ACT or SAT test scores in the 85th percentile or higher, enrolled in a college preparatory curriculum or equivalent or higher, had outstanding attendance, and were involved in extra-curricular activities.

Earning the President’s Award for Outstanding Educational Achievement, awarded to students with excellent educational records who do not meet each criterion for the award of excellence, but who have shown an unusual commitment to learning and improving were Lamar Abbott, Kenneth Alexander, Hayley Allspaw, Kathleena Braun, Raenah Daniel, Makayla Delp, Clayton Duckro, Auanna Eden, Max Hawk, Mackenzie Hickerson, Addison Hudgins, Morgen Murray, Kyle Noble, Malte Schulze, Haley Shaw, Tyler Shiflett, Andrew Snyder, Emily Tolbert, Makayla VanHook and John Wimer.

Earning DECA Honors were Ravyn Crall, Makenzie Elliott, Karlie Lee, Jhiear Malveaux and Michaela Raines.

Gavin Miller and Jenna Beremand earned the Marine Semper Fidelis Music Award.

Kristen Brunswick and Caleb Straman earned the Marine Semper Fidelis Scholastic Excellence Award.

Ally Spangler and Austin Simon earned the Marine Semper Fidelis Distinguished Athlete Award.

Avery Voress was awarded the John Philip Sousa Award for band. Voress was also awarded the National School Orchestra Award.

Todd Hostetler was awarded the Louis Armstrong Jazz Award for band.

Jenna Beremand, Ayaka Machimura, and Evan Burden were awarded the National Choral Award.

Jenna Beatty and Devan Rogers earned the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) Archie Griffin Sportsmanship Award.

Morgan Carey earned the OHSAA Courageous Student Athlete Award.

Jennifer Barnes and Dylan Smith earned the OHSAA Scholar Athlete Award.

Addison Hudgins and Collin McClain earned the OHSAA/NFHS Award of Excellence for exemplary display of sportsmanship, ethics and integrity.

Making up the male GWOC All-Conference Academic Team were Isaiah Bowser, Lucas Finke, Gage Fridley, Sean Martin, Travis Oltman, Dylan Smith, Joshua Spaugy, Kelton Stockton, Allen Tangeman and Chase VanTilburgh.

The female GWOC All-Conference Academic Team included Jennifer Barnes, Jenna Beatty, Ariana Bolin, Zoë Crist, Emma Dahlinghaus, Madison Frank, Emily Jones, Jhiear Malveaux, Caroline Nuss and Naomi Reigel.

These students were the academic top 10 male and female seniors who earned varsity recognition during the 2017-2018 school year.

Earning the GWOC Scholar Athlete Award for cheerleading were Kathleena Braun, Addison Hudgins, and Jhiear Malveaux; for football: Isaiah Bowser, Anthony Brussell, Taybor Phomdouangsy, Tyler Shiflett, Dylan Smith, and Kelton Stockton; for soccer: Evan Burden, Emma Dahlinghaus, Gage Fridley, Gavin Miller, and Nathan Miu; for cross country: Spencer Karn, and Malte Schulze; for volleyball: Morgan Carey, Caroline Nuss, Ally Spangler, and Emily Tolbert; for tennis: Zoë Crist, Auanna Edens, Michael Ferree, Madison Frank, and Naomi Riegel; for golf: Spencer Karn; for basketball: Anthony Brussell, Lauren Baker, Caroline Nuss, Madison White, and Ryan Heins; for swimming: Jennifer Barnes, Emily Jones, Collin McClain, Travis Oltman, Malte Schulze, Emily Tolbert, and Chase VanTilburgh; for bowling: Jenna Beatty, Lucas Finke, Mackenzie Hickerson, Sean Martin, and Devon McLane; for wrestling: Taybor Phomdouangsy, Josh Walker, and Allen Tangeman; for baseball: Anthony Brussell, Ryan Heins, Kyle Noble, and Dylan Smith; for softball: Jenna Beatty, and Morgan Carey; and for track: Clayton Duckro, Jhiear Malveaux, Malte Schulze, Joshua Spaugy and Kelton Stockton.

Other miscellaneous senior awards and accomplishments include the Honda-OSU Math Medal earned by Sean Martin; the American Mathematics Contest, earned by Naomi Riegel; the Best Attorney, earned by Gavin Miller, and Best Witness, earned by Allyson Ball, at the District Mock Trial Competition.

Earning perfect attendance for their senior year were Jennifer Barnes, Andrew Blackford, Jayon Golden, Nathan Miu, Devan Rogers, Andrew Snyder, and Avery Voress.

More than 55 members of the SHS class of 2018, to date, have been awarded a one-year total of $826,000 with a potential renewal of $1,782,042 for a total of over $2.6 million.

Local scholarships presented on May 17 at the Senior Awards Ceremony included the following:

Sidney Kiwanis “Robert and Delores Peter’s Scholarship” in the amount of $2,500 – Josh Walker

Sidney Kiwanis Scholarship in the amount of $1,500 – Andrew Blackford

Sidney Kiwanis Scholarship in the amount of $1,000 – Chase VanTilburgh and Naomi Riegel

Vera DoLean Ginn Kiwanis Scholarship in the amount of $1,000 – Jenna Beatty

Sidney Kiwanis Scholarship in the amount of $500 – Gavin Miller and Travis Oltman Sell

Hegeman & Zimmerman Scholarship in the amount of $1,000 – Zoë Crist

Faulkner, Garmhausen, Keister & Shenk Scholarship in the amount of $1,000 – Dylan Smith

Glen R. Kershner Memorial Scholarship (Universal 1 Credit Union) in the amount of $1,000 – Jenna Fields

Shelby County Youth Soccer Scholarship – Emma Dahlinghaus and Gavin Miller

Ray A. Kroc Award in the amount of $100 – Sebastien Taylor

Lee E. Schauer Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $3,000 times 4 years – Troy Oltman

American Legion Post 217 Scholarship in the amount of $1,000 each – Jennifer Barnes, Andrew Blackford, Jenna Fields, Allyson Ball, and Allen Tangeman

Sons of the American Legion Scholarship – Jennifer Barnes

James P. Humphrey Scholarship (Sidney-Shelby Black Achievers) in the amount of $1,500 – Jayon Golden

Elder Claudie Johnson Scholarship (Sidney-Shelby Black Achievers) in the amount of $1,500 – Kelton Stockton

Sidney-Shelby Black Achievers Scholarship in the amount of $500 – Addison Hudgins and Karlie Lee

Sidney-Shelby Black Achievers Scholarship in the amount of $250 – Isaiah Bowser, Devan Rogers, and Kobey Vondenhuevel

Sidney City Schools Board of Education/Administration Scholarship in the amount of $1,800 – Gavin Miller

Ohio National Guard Scholarship in the amount of full tuition – Thomas Atwood, Noel Spillers, Makayla VanHook, Logan Searcy, John Wimer, Alix Grieshop, and Nathan Miu

Sidney Music Booster Scholarship in the amount of $500 each – Jenna Beremand, Ayaka Machimura, and Caleb Straman

Sidney Music Booster Scholarship in the amount of $750 each – Lucas Finke and Avery Voress

Sidney Music Booster “Helen Hobby Spinner Family” Scholarship in the amount of $750 – Jenna Beatty

Sidney Music Booster Scholarship in the amount of $1,250 – Gavin Miller

Sidney Music Booster Scholarship in the amount of $1,500 each – Laura Brady and Evan Burden

Sidney Music Booster Scholarship in the amount of $2,000 – Jennifer Barnes

Mike Goffena Scholarship in the amount of $500 each – AJ Brussell and Carrie Nuss

Sidney 200 Club Scholarship in the amount of $500 each – Jenna Beatty, Gavin Miller, Josh Spaugy, and Chase VanTilburgh

Sidney 200 Club “Marcus Goffena” Scholarship in the amount of $500 – Dylan Smith

Sidney 200 Club “Janet Aschenbach” Scholarship in the amount of $500 – Emily Jones

Marty Bowman Football Academic Scholarship in the amount of $500 each – Isaiah Bowser, Anthony Brussell, Taybor Phomdouangsy, Devan Rogers, Dylan Smith, Kelton Stockton, and Marshall Wilson

Honda-Ohio State STEM Award in the amount of $3,000 – Sean Martin

Sidney Education Association Future Educator Scholarship in the amount of $750 – Jenna Beremand and Jenna Beatty

William A. Ross, Jr. Family Scholarship in the amount of $600 each – Naomi Riegel and Joshua Walker

SHS Student Government Scholarship in the amount of $500 – Evan Burden

SHS Student Government Scholarship in the amount of $250 each – Gavin Miller and Laura Brady

Minster Bank Scholarship in the amount of $1,000 – Madison Frank

First National Bank Scholarship in the amount of $1,000 – Jennifer Barnes

Ruese Insurance Scholarship in the amount of $1,000 – Naomi Riegel