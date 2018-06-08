Vectren Dayton Air Show Presented by Kroger releases aircraft list

DAYTON — The Vectren Dayton Air Show Presented by Kroger takes off in just three weeks, on June 23 and 24, at the Dayton International Airport.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will headline the show and will be joined by nine other thrilling flying attractions. There will also be over 50 aircraft on display for show spectators to visit, some rarely seen at air shows. Here’s the list to date:

• U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress

• U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender

• U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III

• U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker

• U.S. Air Force F-15 Eagle (2)

• U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon (2)

• U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon Red Tail (2)

• U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II (2)

• U.S. Air Force T-38 Talon (2)

• U.S. Air Force T-1 Jayhawk

• Orbis MD-10 Flying Eye Hospital

• DC-8 Samaritan’s Purse

• B-17 Movie Memphis Belle

• Tuskegee Airmen P-51 Mustang

• FedEx B-757 Freighter

• U.S. Navy E-2 Hawkeye

• U.S. Navy F-18 Super Hornet

• U.S. Navy C-2 Greyhound

• U.S. Navy MH-60 Seahawk (2)

• U.S. Navy MH-60 Knighthawk (2)

• U.S. Navy T-45 Goshawk (2)

• U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey

• U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk

• U.S. Coast Guard HC-144 Ocean Sentry

• NASA S-3B Viking

• PSA Airlines CRJ-900

• Republic Airlines E-175

In addition to these aircraft, feature performer aircraft, ultralight aircraft and others attractions will be available. Spectators will be able to tour many of the aircraft and enjoy interactive displays, special activities, delicious food, beverages and merchandise.

Discount general admission tickets are now on sale at area Kroger Stores. Reserved seating at the popular Pavilion, Blue Sky Chalet and Chairman’s Club, along with the bargain Family Four Packs, are available online at the show’s website, www.daytonairshow.com. Customers can enjoy print-at-home or print-to-mobile options for website purchases.