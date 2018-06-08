Local blood drives scheduled

SIDNEY — Donors will have plenty of chances to help “Build a Better Blood Supply” this summer while getting a chance to win a home improvement make-over by supporting local sponsors during community blood drives throughout the area this month.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the patriotic “Earn Your Stars and Stripes – Donate Blood” T-shirt. Everyone 18 and older will be automatically entered in the Community Blood Center “Build a Better Blood Supply Summer Blood Drive” drawing to win a $5,000 home improvement gift card.

Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

The “Earn Your Stars and Stripes” T-shirt is bright blue with white lettering and the red CBC blood drop logo. It’s free to everyone who registers to donate from June 11 through July 21 at a CBC Donor Center or most CBC mobile blood drives.

Community Blood Center is counting on blood donors and their “Do it yourself” spirit to help build a better blood supply this summer.

Everyone who registers to donate blood through Sept. 1 at a CBC Donor Center or a CBC mobile blood drive will be automatically entered in the “Build a Better Blood Supply Summer Blood Drive” drawing to win a $5,000 home improvement gift card. Donors must be 18 by the end of the campaign period to win.

Eligible donors can enter the drawing a second time when they register for a second donation during the blood drive period. CBC will announce the winner in September. Official rules are available at www.givingblood.org.

Local blood drives in June include:

• June 9: Bellefontaine Moose Lodge, Bellefontaine, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., community blood drive.

• June 13: Senior Center of Sidney, Sidney, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., community blood drive.

• June 16: Ron and Nita’s, Sidney, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., community blood drive.

• June 19: St. Michaels Hall, Fort Loramie, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., community blood drive.

• June 20: Green Hills Community, West Liberty, 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., community blood drive.

The Community Blood Center is honored to recognize these “Donors for Life:”

• 100 donations: Mary Holthaus, Fort Loramie; Teresa Stackonis, Sidney.

• 90 donations: Jennifer Jones, Sidney.

• 60 donations: Ron Steinbrunner.

• 25 donations: David Ambos, Botkins; Ken Hemsworth, Sidney.

• 20 donations: Ricky White, Piqua; Patti Latimer, Sidney.

• 10 donations: Jacqueline Miller, Botkins.