St. Michael’s Hall to host “Country Fun Blood Drive”

FORT LORAMIE — A pair of reserved seat tickets to Country Concert ’18 will be up for grabs at the annual “Country Fun Blood Drive” Tuesday, June 19, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Michael’s Hall, 33 Elm St., Fort Loramie. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

Everyone who registers to donate can enter the grand prize drawing for a pair of reserved seat tickets to the July 5 through 7 Country Concert ’18. They will also receive the patriotic “Earn Your Stars and Stripes – Donate Blood” t-shirt. Everyone 18 and older will be automatically entered in the Community Blood Center “Build a Better Blood Supply Summer Blood Drive” drawing to win a $5,000 home improvement gift card.

The Country Concert three-day music festival at Hickory Hill Lakes is one of country music’s premier summer events. Thousands of fans will flood the Fort Loramie area to applaud a parade of stars that includes Brad Paisley and Toby Keith.

The “Earn Your Stars and Stripes” t-shirt is bright blue with white lettering and the red CBC blood drop logo. It’s free to everyone who registers to donate from June 11 through July 21 at a CBC Donor Center or most CBC mobile blood drives.

St. Michael’s Hall hosts three blood drives per year, and they are traditionally the largest in Shelby County. In 2017, they totaled 769 donors, including 63 double red blood cell donations, resulting in 800 whole blood donations and 34 platelet and plasma donations.

The Fort Loramie Community Service Club, Fort Loramie American Legion Auxiliary, and Fort Loramie Knights of St. John sponsor the blood drives.

Community Blood Center is counting on blood donors and their “Do it yourself” spirit to help build a better blood supply this summer.

Summer is a time of no high school blood drives, family vacation travel, and increased outdoor activities. All this can disrupt donation schedules and impact supply. If you must miss an appointment to donate please reschedule when you can.

Everyone who registers to donate blood from May 29 through Sept. 1 at a CBC Donor Center or a CBC mobile blood drive will be automatically entered in the “Build a Better Blood Supply Summer Blood Drive” drawing to win a $5,000 home improvement gift card. Donors must be 18 by the end of the campaign period to win.

Eligible donors can enter the drawing a second time when they register for a second donation during the blood drive period. CBC will announce the winner in September. Official rules are available at www.givingblood.org.