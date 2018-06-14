Village considers Crown property annexation

NEW KNOXVILLE — The New Knoxville Village Council approved first readings of ordinances annexing industrial property and regulating small cell installations during its Wednesday night meeting.

In regard to the first ordinance, Rex Katterheinrich, village administrator, said that Crown Control Corp. has 36 acres of land around their New Knoxville industrial facility that would be annexed into the village corporation limits. The area in question is land on the north side of the buildings, ending at village lagoons and land on the east side to the woods.

Although tax income would be negligible, said Katterheinrich, having contiguous land in this area opens up other expansion possibilities in the future.

In related news, Katterheinrich said preparations for the expansion of Crown’s New Knoxville facility is underway, with some ground preparations going on now.

Also, Katterheinrich said that the preparation work for the new construction at Estates at Northfield Place has gotten Environmental Protection Agency approval for the water and sanitary sewer lines. Underground electrical lines had been laid out and materials ordered. Construction was anticipated to begin soon.

Finally, Katterheinrich said that airport personnel would be opening bids next Tuesday for the new Neil Armstrong airport administration building. An event was being planned to tear down the old building in mid-July.

A second ordinance that had a first reading last night was to begin a regulation/application process for the installation of small cell wireless equipment in the village right of ways.

Also, approved was a motions for beer sales at the Independence Day festival and to pay village bills.

Council agreed to continue to meet Wednesdays during the summer, so the next meeting will be July 11 at 7:30 p.m. in the village administration building.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

