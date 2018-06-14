Splash-In seeks more Amphicars

CELINA — The Celina Lake Festival is well-known as a host event for the International Amphicar Owners Club.

Each year 30 to 40 of the amphibious automobiles gather for the annual “Splash-In” on the Friday evening of the festival. Each owner and car/boat is introduced before they take their ritual “Splash-In” to the “Hot Water Hole” along Lakeshore Drive in Celina.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the last model year of the Amphicar. In 2018, the Amphicar club wants to make the annual “Splash-In” the biggest and best they have ever had. They are trying to get people who have never brought a car to Celina or who have not been to Celina for a number of years to come this year.

The hope is for 100 cars, which would be the most cars ever at a “Splash-In.” If 75 Amphicars attend, the club will apply to the Guinness World Records for the most Amphicars in one location.

Currently, there are 70 Amphicars registered, and the club expects to well exceed the minimum goal of 75. The club will be offering rides to festival-goers throughout weekend who make contributions to the local C.A.L.L. Ministries food pantry.

The Celina Lake Festival and the Amphicar Splash-In are featured on this year’s cover of the Tourism Ohio publication.

The 2018 Celina Lake Festival will be July 27-29, in Celina. Visit www.celinalakefestival.com or https://www.facebook.com/lakefestival/ for more details.

For information on the Celina Lake Festival, call 419-733-2436 or email michelleemerine@yahoo.com.

For inquiries on the Celina Lake Festival Amphicar Splash-In event, call 419-296-2892, or email jw.wcsm@gmail.com.

For information on the International Amphicar Owners Club, call 419-937-652-2505.