SPRINGFIELD — Wittenberg University’s 2018 commencement exercises celebrated 370 graduates, recently.

King Letsie III, the constitutional monarch of the southern African kingdom of Lesotho, presented the keynote address at Wittenberg’s 168th commencement exercises.

Daria Curtner, of Sidney, received a Master of Science in analytics, and Reed Gibson, of DeGraff received a Bachelor of Arts in English and political science. Reed graduated cum laude.