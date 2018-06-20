Local residents named to Bluffton’s OMP dean’s list

BLUFFTON — Bluffton University has announced the dean’s list for the Organizational Management Program (OMP) for the spring term, highlighting the achievements of local residents.

Mindy Langenkamp, of Sidney, earned a GPA of 3.6 or higher, qualifying her for the dean’s list.

Students with a cumulative GPA of at least 3.75 based on 20 semester hours received dean’s list with distinction for continued high achievement.

Joseph Everett and Jenifer Orndorff, both of Sidney, achieved this honor.

OMP is an accelerated degree-completion program that creates a dynamic, learning community of adults. Students who complete the bachelor’s degree program demonstrate commitment to personal development and professional advancement within the area of organizational management.

Bluffton University is a residential, liberal arts campus with 85 undergraduate majors, minors and programs; adult degree-completion programs in accounting, organizational management and RN to BSN; MBA programs; and master’s degrees in organizational management and education.