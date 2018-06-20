Anna Village Council discusses tax increase

ANNA — The Village of Anna Council met in regular session on Tuesday, June 12, and conducted the first reading of three pieces of legislation.

The first piece of legislation was an ordinance levying assessments for the Young Street reconstruction.

The second piece was with regard to an ordinance levying a tax on income at the rate of one half of one percent, in addition to the one and three quarters percent tax currently being levied and collected, to be used for street infrastructure improvements and collection costs for the one half of one percent income tax increase.

The net proceeds of the income tax levy would be used for storm drainage improvements, street reconstruction or resurfacing, ADA intersections, alley approaches, the necessary engineering and related fees. No wages would be paid out of this levy. A plan of action was proposed, as to which streets and areas will take priority.

The third piece was a resolution specifying Nov. 6, 2018, as the date for submitting to the electors of the village, for their approval, the levying of the additional tax as described above.

Administrator Wayne York proposed letters go out within the week for the Pike Street phase of the 2018 Sidewalk Program.

York said depositions regarding the Newman property, at 308 N. Pike St., are set for July 25, pertaining to building a garage over an active storm sewer pipe.

Fiscal officer Stacy Meyer gave council an update on Commerce Drive assessments.

Meyer also announced a donation from St. Jacob Lutheran Church for $500 towards the Christmas decorations down West Main Street.

Council discussed upcoming meetings and dates, including Public Works, set to meet June 26, and Planning Commission, set to meet July 3. There will be no July 3 meeting for Safety and Refuse, as this group met June 5 and discussed the purchase of a 2017 fire engine and a potential auxiliary officer.

Fire Chief Tim Bender distributed details and pictures of a 2017 Pierce Enforcer fire engine that would replace a 1989 engine, if passed. The truck would come with a 2-year bumper to bumper warranty. There was discussion regarding the detail of the purchase before a motion was passed to purchase the specified 2017 fire truck via lease.

Kyle Brown, of Bellefontaine, is interested in the auxiliary officer position at the Village of Anna. He currently works at Airstream, in Jackson Center, and is a member of the Jackson Center Police Department.

The Parks and Recreation Department discussed vandalism done to the stage in the park, which has since been repaired.

Also, one truckload of mulch has been spread with the help of volunteers from Honda, and a pickle-ball court has been painted on the current tennis courts.

A motion was passed to restrict one parking space in front of Schaffer Insurance, 217 W. Main St., to 30-minute (or similar) parking during business hours.

Council entered into executive session to discuss personnel.

By Aimee Hancock ahancock@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4825

