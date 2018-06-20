Botkins Local School seeks renewal of levy

BOTKINS — The Botkins Local School Board of Education approved the resolution Wednesday, June 13, declaring it necessary to levy a renewal tax, and requesting the county auditor to certify matters in connection with a proposed levy.

Approval was also granted to the purchase of a bus from Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities for $35,000.

The board set the lunch, milk and “a la carte” prices for the 2018-2019 school year. Grades 1 through 6 will now have a lunch price of $1.90; grades 7 through 12 will be $2.20; and adult lunch prices will now be $2.90.

Milk will no longer be offered to the elementary students in the classroom, and extra milk in the cafeteria will now be 30 cents. The board also approved the Nutrition Standards for all foods sold in school.

The pay for substitute teachers throughout the 2018-2019 school year was set at $90 per day, and the pay for the tournament/site manager, athletic trainer, scoreboard operator, ticket taker and announcer was approved at the rates established by OHSAA for a tournament sporting event.

Chelse Raines was approved to the position of JV volleyball coach, and Brad Schmerge was approved as freshman boys basketball coach.

The board accepted a $300 donation from Susan Schneider for the Gary Schneider Memorial Scholarship, adopted the resolution to approve a calamity day attendance plan, and adopted the Neola updates to the Board Policy and Administrative Guidelines, as presented.

Four overnight trips were approved, including a cheerleading camp, set to take place in Botkins, June 22 through 23, 2018; a national judging competition for the FFA Dairy Judging Team, to take place in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Sept. 16 through 18, 2018; a national judging competition for the FFA General Livestock Judging Team, to take place in Harrisburg, Oct. 5 through 7, 2018; and the FFA National Convention, in Indianapolis, Indiana, from Oct. 24 through 27, 2018.

The board commended the following students for their participation in the accompanying events:

• The Agricultural Mechanics and Engineering CDE team, consisting of Josh Brown, Wyatt Frey and Donovan Brown, placed third at the state competition.

• Adriana Jutte, district runner-up in the 100-meter hurdles and district champion in the 300-meter hurdles, qualified for the regional competition, where she placed fourth in the 300-meter hurdles, qualifying her for state. At state, Adriana placed eighth in the 300-meter hurdles, earning her All-Ohio.

• Grace Homan, district runner-up in shot put and district champ in discus, qualified for the regional competition. She was regional runner-up in both the shot put and discus, qualifying her for state. At state, Grace placed fourth in shot put, earning her All-Ohio.

The July board meeting has changed from Wednesday, July 11, to Tuesday, July 17.

By Aimee Hancock ahancock@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4825

Reach the writer at 937-538-4825