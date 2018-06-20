Kids program set for Saturday

SIDNEY — Sidney Alive and the United Way are partnering together to sponsor the annual “Kids Around the Square” festival on Saturday, June 23, for children 12 years of age and younger.

The event will take place at 100 Court St., downtown Sidney, from 9 a.m. until noon, and is free to attend.

In previous years, more than 30 local non-profit organizations were represented at the festival, including Charity League of Shelby County, the Shelby County Historical Society, and Fish Thrift Shop, as well as various local businesses and churches.

Activities in the past have included things like “fishing,” painting, blowing bubbles, sand art, physical fitness, and even interactions with local firefighters, practicing helpful maneuvers like “stop, drop, and roll.”

For more information about the event, contact Amy Breinich by calling 937-492-9122, or by emailing abreinich@sidneyshelbychamber.com.

Addison Smith, of Sidney, daughter of Tara Smith and Josh Glenn, makes a sand art necklace at the 2017 Kids Around the Square event held by Sidney Alive and the United Way. The booth was run by the Shelby County Historical Society Saturday, June 24. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/06/web1_KidsSquare2.jpg Addison Smith, of Sidney, daughter of Tara Smith and Josh Glenn, makes a sand art necklace at the 2017 Kids Around the Square event held by Sidney Alive and the United Way. The booth was run by the Shelby County Historical Society Saturday, June 24. Sidney Daily News File Photo

By Aimee Hancock ahancock@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4825

