Duke Foundation awards grants

TROY — Seven area nonprofit organizations supporting education, social services, young people and the community have received a financial boost from the Paul G. Duke Foundation.

The foundation has announced new grants totaling more than $190,000 to benefit area residents.

The Duke Foundation is observing a significant benchmark and accomplishment this year as it celebrates 35 years of grant-making and support for nonprofit organizations in the Miami County area and beyond. The organizations receiving grants are Friends of the Hayner Inc. to support updates to landscaping, signage and amenities of the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center; The Future Begins Today to support the Nurturing & Mentoring Programs for Troy students; Miami County Recovery Council Inc. to provide unrestricted program support in order to help individuals affected by the opioid epidemic; Piqua Arts Council to support Miami County Individual Artist Opportunity grants, funding new work and professional development for artists; Prevent Blindness Ohio to support the Certified Vision Screener In-Service Training workshop, assisting volunteers working in organizations and facilities in Miami, Darke and Shelby counties; Troy-Miami County Public Library to purchase books for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and WACO Historical Society to provide a matching grant encouraging support of the WACO Learning Center facility capital campaign, which will result in a building specifically designated for science, technology, engineering, aviation and math education.

The Paul G. Duke Foundation, a supporting foundation of the Columbus Foundation, was established in 1983. It has a long history of philanthropic support for nonprofit organizations. Paul Duke, Miami County businessman and philanthropist, evolved his local Duke Garden Centers into a national lawn and garden service, Chem-Lawn. The proceeds from the sale of that business enabled him to generously support many community projects and charitable programs.